Across the Romaverse #125: Roma Runs Past Sampdoria

We’re back after the international break hiatus. And thanks to a solid all-around performance from Mourinho’s men, we get to talk about an important Roma victory. It’s a win that gets the Giallorossi back on the right path after a rough few weeks to end March. Plus, it puts the team just a bit closer to the top four after Inter dropped three more points.
The starting eleven and formation looked a little different this Sunday, thanks to the suspensions of Mancini, Ibañez, and Cristante. Yet, that made little difference, thanks to some solid individual performances and a Samp red card.
In this episode, we discuss:
- The shift to a 4-2-3-1
- Zalewski over Celik at RB
- Abraham disappoints again
- Wijnaldum's goal and performance
- El Shaarawy’s role and future
- and much more
Thanks for listening, and catch us next after Roma faces Torino.
