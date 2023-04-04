Across the Romaverse #125: Roma Runs Past Sampdoria

We’re back after the international break hiatus. And thanks to a solid all-around performance from Mourinho’s men, we get to talk about an important Roma victory. It’s a win that gets the Giallorossi back on the right path after a rough few weeks to end March. Plus, it puts the team just a bit closer to the top four after Inter dropped three more points.

The starting eleven and formation looked a little different this Sunday, thanks to the suspensions of Mancini, Ibañez, and Cristante. Yet, that made little difference, thanks to some solid individual performances and a Samp red card.

In this episode, we discuss:

The shift to a 4-2-3-1

Zalewski over Celik at RB

Abraham disappoints again

Wijnaldum's goal and performance

El Shaarawy’s role and future

and much more

Thanks for listening, and catch us next after Roma faces Torino.

