Across the Romaverse #125: Roma Runs Past Sampdoria

The Giallorossi were down three regular starters to suspension, but it made little difference against relegation-bound Sampdoria as Roma walked away 3-0 winners.

AS Roma v UC Sampdoria - Serie A Photo by Massimo Insabato ATPImages/Getty Images

We’re back after the international break hiatus. And thanks to a solid all-around performance from Mourinho’s men, we get to talk about an important Roma victory. It’s a win that gets the Giallorossi back on the right path after a rough few weeks to end March. Plus, it puts the team just a bit closer to the top four after Inter dropped three more points.

The starting eleven and formation looked a little different this Sunday, thanks to the suspensions of Mancini, Ibañez, and Cristante. Yet, that made little difference, thanks to some solid individual performances and a Samp red card.

In this episode, we discuss:

  • The shift to a 4-2-3-1
  • Zalewski over Celik at RB
  • Abraham disappoints again
  • Wijnaldum's goal and performance
  • El Shaarawy’s role and future
  • and much more

Thanks for listening, and catch us next after Roma faces Torino.

