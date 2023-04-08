Torino F.C. vs. A.S. Roma: Lineups & Match Thread

The Giallorossi have been handed, wait for it, another golden opportunity to cement a hold on a top four position in the league, with only a win against a mid-table team needed to gain ground on Inter Milan. Sound familiar? Today, Romanisti will certainly be hoping for a more positive result than many of the matches that have felt eerily similar to this one as they head to Turin to face Andrea Belotti’s former club.

This Torino isn’t the same side as it was at the peak of Belotti’s powers; instead of fighting for a spot in the Europa League, Torino is sitting comfortably in tenth with not much to play for beyond bragging rights for the rest of the season. Meanwhile, it wouldn’t be a Roman spring without every single match result carrying the weight of Roma’s future hopes and dreams, like Atlas holding the world on his shoulders. With that in mind, it’s somewhat surprising to see none of Roma’s strikers starting this one, with Paulo Dybala slotted in as a false nine in front of Ola Solbakken and Stephan El Shaarawy. Diego Llorente gets another chance to show his worth as well, and Lorenzo Pellegrini and Roger Ibañez get to start this one on the bench.

As always, follow along with us here in the comments section and on Elon’s Continuously Imploding Dumpster Fire. You can find us there @ChiesaDiTotti. Forza Roma!

Lineups

Torino

❗️ FORMAZIONI



Ecco i nostri titolari contro la Roma#SFT | #TorinoRoma pic.twitter.com/JheBSXnqgz — Torino Football Club (@TorinoFC_1906) April 8, 2023

Roma