Torino 0, Roma 1: Match Highlights

We’re slowly approaching the part of the season where maintaining momentum reigns supreme when it comes to the various title and top-four races across Europe, and with a 1-0 win on the road against Torino, the Giallorossi are getting into position to put together a strong last chapter of the campaign. A Paulo Dybala penalty was the difference in this one, as Roma climb into third place in advance of their Europa League quarter-final first-leg matchup with Feyenoord in midweek.

It didn’t take long for the action to begin, as just six minutes from kickoff Nicola Zalewski picked off a pass and drove right towards the Torino goal, his shot at the top of the box hitting a Torino defender in the arm and awarding Roma a penalty.

A VAR check confirmed the call and once again, Dybala would step up and bury the penalty, this time with a shot right down the middle. And in a wonderful moment, revealed a shirt during his goal celebration wishing a happy birthday to his mother.

A Torino shot from distance just a few minutes later and a push offensively late in the first half were Torino’s best opportunities to get on the scoresheet in the opening 45, but the Giallorossi would hold firm and go into the break with a goal advantage.

The second half saw Torino threaten nearly right from kickoff, as just three minutes into the half, Rui Patricio was forced to make a fine save from a Miranchuk header. Dybala had another penalty shout not long after as he was scythed down in the box, but ultimately nothing was given.

Roma were seemingly content to set up shop and ride out the result, with Torino unable to produce anything offensively that would suggest they would be able to come back into the match. Tammy Abraham, who came on as a substitute late in the second half, had what was arguably Roma’s best chance of the half, but the Englishman couldn’t keep his shot from sailing over the bar after a wonderful display of skill in the box.

Torino had a late opportunity to steal a point in extra time, with Pietro Pellegri able to create some separation for himself at the top of the box, but his shot attempt would clip Chris Smalling’s calf, enabling Rui to make the save and essentially seal the result.

In case you missed any of the action, enjoy the highlights below. The official league highlights are available here.