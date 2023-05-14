Bologna F.C. 1909 vs. A.S. Roma: Lineups & Match Thread

While several of Roma’s direct rivals for Champions League qualification stuttered before the Giallorossi’s match today, José Mourinho has clearly made the decision to keep some of his star players fresh for the second leg of the Europa League semi-final instead of prioritizing the league. With that comes starts for Primavera players, including Federico MIssori, Benjamin Tahirovic, and Mile Svilar. I won’t pretend to understand the formation that was posted on Roma’s Twitter, but my guess is that Andrea Belotti is not lining up between Bryan Cristante and Zeki Celik. Instead, my guess of the lineup for today is as follows:

Svilar; Ibanez, Cristante, Missori; Zalewski, Celik; Camara, Wijnaldum; Solbakken; Belotti.

