Serie A 2022-2023, Matchday 35: Bologna vs. Roma

May 13, 2023, 5:38pm CEST
May 13, 2023, 5:38pm CEST
May 14
Bologna 0, Roma 0: Match Highlights
A heavily rotated Roma side draw 0-0 against Bologna in the Giallorossi’s first scoreless draw of the Serie A season.
May 14
Roma Turns in Solid Effort in Scoreless Draw With Bologna
In their first goalless draw of the season, Roma turned in a solid effort from front to back, with Mile Svilar and Benjamin Tahirovic impressing in their longest looks of the season.
May 14
Bologna F.C. 1909 vs. A.S. Roma: Lineups & Match Thread
Serie A 2022/2023, Giornata XXXV
May 13
Serious Chances for Primavera Players as Mourinho Looks Set To Rotate Against Bologna
Svilar looks set to start in goal, but who else might join him as Roma rotates before the second leg of the Europa League semifinal?