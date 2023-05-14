Bologna 0, Roma 0: Match Highlights

With a limited roster, an extensive injury list, and the second leg of a European semifinal on the horizon, the match against Bologna was always going to be one where you simply shrug your shoulders and take what you can get considering the Giallorossi’s current position in the league. Having said that, a 0-0 draw is a fair result, given all of the issues Roma are currently juggling.

The first half was a less-than-exciting affair, a predictable outcome as Roma fielded a heavily rotated squad. Benjamin Tahirović, Mile Svilar, and Filippo Missori would all get the start in this one, a clear indication that all of Roma’s eggs are now in the Europa League basket.

Roma were content ceding possession to Bologna and playing behind the ball, the home side with a whopping 72% possession over the course of the match. Roma’s first and best chance of the half came just before the 25th-minute mark, as Ola Solbakken would square a pass in the box to Andrea Belotti, but unfortunately, old friend Lukasz Skorupski was on the scene to thwart the attempt.

Roma continued to look to hit on the counterattack in the opening minutes of the second half, but a triple swap early in the half saw the approach shift towards a more direct one with the introductions of Tammy Abraham, Edoardo Bove, and Gianluca Mancini.

Lorenzo Pellegrini would enter the fray fifteen minutes later, and in what was arguably Roma’s best chance of the night, the Roma captain would play a ball over-the-top looking to find Tammy in behind. Unfortunately, the English striker was unable to get any more than a slight touch on the ball, leaving Roma to rue a missed opportunity.

Just minutes later, Roma had another excellent opportunity to score the opener from a free-kick opportunity, Pellegrini’s inviting cross finding Cristante in the box, ultimately landing at the feet of Mancini, who was unable to poke it home from a tight angle.

With four minutes to go in the match, Roma found themselves with another free-kick chance. This time, Pellegrini’s cross found a nearly unmarked Tammy Abraham for a free header. Unfortunately, Tammy’s attempt was directed right towards Skorupski, but it was clear this was the avenue in which Roma could steal a winner.

Five minutes of added time saw both sides continue to push for a late winner. Bologna had a late opportunity to steal one that gave Roma a scare, but it wasn’t to be as the sides were forced to settle for a point.

In case you missed any of the action, enjoy the highlights below. The official league highlights are available here.