Across the Romaverse #131: After Bologna Snooze-Fest, the Second Leg Against Leverkusen Looms

With last weekend's Bologna fixture sandwiched between the two legs of the Europa League semifinal against Levekusen, it was always likely to be a rather drab affair. Working with an injury depleted and fatigued roster José Mourinho, was always going to rotate heavily. However, it did present an opportunity for some youngsters, but other than that, Roma's scoreless draw with Bologna didn’t give us too much to talk about.

With that in mind, we didn’t focus too heavily on last weekend's result. The majority of the episode is focused on what lies ahead and that is the second leg against Levekusen on Thursday.

So, join us as we preview that match and talk so much more in our latest edition of Across the Romaverse.

