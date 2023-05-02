Across the Romaverse #129: Late Drama at the Olimpico Sees Roma Drop Precious Points

Roma's Saturday evening fixture against Milan was a cagey affair with no shots on target through 90 minutes. Then, in the blink of an eye, Roma was up after Tammy Abraham found the back on the net with the club's first shot on target in the 93rd minute. It looked like Roma had found a way to take all three points in a massive six-pointer against top-four rival AC Milan.

That pleasure lasted about a whole three minutes when Milan found an inconceivable 96th-minute equalizer on a broken play through Alexis Saelemaekers. Just when it looked like an injury-depleted Roma team had gotten the job done, it turned out to be too good to be true. Instead of being in control of their top four destiny, the Giallorossi are now mired in a major dogfight.

So, in this episode, we talk about the match, the table, and much more, including:

Tammy’s almost heroics

Is Rui to blame for the equalizer?

Pellegrini’s performance

Matic continues to impress

Celik steps up

Leao kept on lockdown (almost)

Mourinho’s post-match quotes

The injury crisis

You can also listen and subscribe on the following platforms: