A.S. Roma vs. U.S. Salernitana 1919: Lineups & Match Thread

While most Romanisti are certainly prioritizing the club’s upcoming trip to Budapest for the Europa League final, there are still several matches left in the Serie A season. Today’s match sees the Giallorossi face 15th-place Salernitana, presenting a unique opportunity for José Mourinho to mix and match starting eleven stalwarts with Primavera graduates looking to break into The Special One’s rotations for the rest of the season and beyond.

The need to rotate certainly showed up in Mourinho’s starting eleven, as Edoardo Bove, Benjamin Tahirović, and Andrea Belotti all get their chance to impress at the Olimpico. Noticeably absent are Paulo Dybala, Lorenzo Pellegrini, and Gianluca Mancini - who are all fighting minimal injuries or simply getting some rest before Roma’s matches against Fiorentina and Sevilla. Meanwhile, Salernitana’s starting eleven is largely as expected, chock full of “Hey, I remember that guy” players like Guillermo Ochoa and Krzysztof Piątek.

