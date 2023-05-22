Highlights of Roma's 2-2 Draw Against Salernitana

All weekend long, we spoke of the somewhat precarious predicament in which José Mourinho and Roma find themselves at the moment. With the domestic route to the Champions League likely closed, the Giallorossi's best bet for top-shelf European football next season is winning the Europa League. And with so many of his key players injured or only recently returned from a spell on the sidelines, Mourinho's management skills have been put to the test over the past two weeks.

And while a visit from 15th place Salernitana may not have seemed like a big deal, The Special One still had to do a bit of mixing and matching with today's lineup, one that featured the unique attacking trio of Andrea Belotti, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Ola Solbakken starting up top.

The real surprise, however, came in midfield, where Mourinho rolled with Edoardo Bove, Maday Camara, and Benjamin Tahirovic. While Bove is no stranger to the starting lineup, Mourinho's midfield troika raised a few eyebrows. Still, by rolling with such a unique trio, Mourinho found much-needed rest for Bryan Cristante and Nemanja Matic.

Lineups aside, Roma was put on the back foot early in this match after the ageless Antonio Candreva scored a jaw-dropping volley, redirecting a gorgeous ball from Lassa Coulibaly, who dropped it on a platter from the midfield stripe.

Roma thought they leveled at the stroke of halftime when Roger Ibañez headed the ball past Memo Ochoa, only to see his goal chalked off due to an attacking handball. The capital club would find their way back into the match after Stephan El Shaarawy scored off a rebound in the 47th minute, only to see Salernitana go back on top in the 54th minute when Boulaye Dia essentially stumbled into a goal—he overran Piatek's square ball and was able to barely halt his momentum before basically dragging his trailing foot into the ball.

Mourinho's men managed to save face when Nemanja Matic hammered home a loose ball off a Roma corner in the 82nd minute, but the capital club wasn't able to find a late match-winner and had to share the spoils with Salernitana.

But it's not all bad news today. While the match was underway, league officials handed down a final ruling on point deduction, docking the Old Lady of Italian Football 10 points. With today's draw and Juve falling to Empoli, Roma is back in 6th place, six points behind fourth-place Inter Milan, so they aren't mathematically out of the race for the top four.

In any event, if you missed any of today's action, please enjoy the match highlights.