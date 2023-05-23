 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Across the Romaverse Podcast, #132: Reaction to Roma's Draw With Salernitana, EL Finale & More

It was another dropped result in the league for Roma against Salernitana, but more importantly the Giallorossi are one match away from another European trophy. We discuss it all in this week’s episode.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v AS Roma: Semi-Final Second Leg - UEFA Europa League Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

We’re back with another episode of Across the Romaverse to discuss Roma’s 2-2 draw with Salernitana at the Olimpico. But, more than that, we’re here to celebrate Roma advancing to the Europa League Final.

In this episode, we touch on some of the following talking points, plus much more!

  • Roma gets back Smalling & El Shaarawy for 90
  • Breaking down the 2-2 draw with Salernitana
  • Juve’s points penalty and the table
  • Leaked Adidas kit
  • Winning ugly or losing beautifully?
  • Leverkusen’s bitterness
  • Dybala’s availability
  • Roma getting healthier
  • Roma in back-to-back European finals
  • Serie A’s rebirth?

As always, thanks for listening, and be sure to weigh in in the comments section below.

You can also listen and subscribe on the following platforms:

