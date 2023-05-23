Across the Romaverse Podcast, #132: Reaction to Roma's Draw With Salernitana, EL Finale & More

We’re back with another episode of Across the Romaverse to discuss Roma’s 2-2 draw with Salernitana at the Olimpico. But, more than that, we’re here to celebrate Roma advancing to the Europa League Final.

In this episode, we touch on some of the following talking points, plus much more!

Roma gets back Smalling & El Shaarawy for 90

Breaking down the 2-2 draw with Salernitana

Juve’s points penalty and the table

Leaked Adidas kit

Winning ugly or losing beautifully?

Leverkusen’s bitterness

Dybala’s availability

Roma getting healthier

Roma in back-to-back European finals

Serie A’s rebirth?

As always, thanks for listening, and be sure to weigh in in the comments section below.

