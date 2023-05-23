Report: Roma Could Look to Tielemans As Wijnaldum Replacement

If you've followed our transfer rumor coverage over the past year or so, you've undoubtedly noticed a theme. With the club facing another round of Financial Fair Play sanctions, Roma has focused almost exclusively on impending free agents. It's a tactic we saw work to great effect when the club landed Paulo Dybala last summer, and if the latest rumors are any indication, Tiago Pinto may put all his eggs into the Bosman basket.

For most of 2023, Roma's rumor mill has revolved around two central targets: Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar and Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka, both of whom are (you guessed it) impending free agents. While neither signing has been made official, reports all over Europe suggest that Roma is leading the race for both players and may have already sewed up one, if not both.

And according to calciomercato.com, we can add another name to that list: Leicester City's Youri Tielemans. A 26-year-old Belgian midfielder, Tielemans' contract at the King Power Stadium is set to expire come June, leading Roma to join the likes of AC Milan for his signature.

Since debuting as a 16-year-old in the Belgian top flight, Tielemans has amassed over 400 professional appearances, making a brief two-year pitstop in Moncao before signing with Leicester City in 2019. During that time, Tielemans has scored 63 goals and provided 55 assists in all competitions while playing nearly every midfield role imaginable.

Calciomercato reasons that if Roma cannot whittle PSG's asking price for Wijnaldum, who would also need to take a pay cut to remain in the Eternal City, they'll immediately move for Tielemans once the transfer window opens on July 1st.