Serie A 2022-2023, Matchday 37: Fiorentina vs. Roma

May 26, 2023, 3:34pm CEST
May 27
Fiorentina 2, Roma 1: Match Highlights
The Giallorossi throw away a late 1-0 lead as Fiorentina score twice in the closing minutes to claim all three points against a heavily-rotated Roma.
May 27
Fiorentina 2, Roma 1: Mental Lapses Cost the Giallorossi Victory...Again
Roma rested most of their regulars, but all their normal failings were on display this afternoon against Fiorentina, who leveled and stole three points in a three-minute span.
May 27
A.C.F. Fiorentina vs. A.S. Roma: Lineups & Match Thread
Serie A 2022-2023, Giornata XXXVII
May 27
Probable Formation: Fiorentina vs Roma
Rotation, rotation, rotation...
May 26
Cup Finalists Face Off as Fiorentina Host Roma
The genuine question here is which side is going to rotate more.