A.C.F. Fiorentina vs. A.S. Roma: Lineups & Match Thread

It’s the second-to-last match day of the Serie A season, and while there are certainly other priorities for both Fiorentina and Roma barrelling down the pike, this match does have importance for both clubs as they head into their respective cup finals. Simultaneously, Roma’s depth is certainly on its last legs, so it’s unsurprising that José Mourinho has heavily rotated his squad for this one. Into the starting eleven comes a slew of Primavera players, including Edoardo Bove, Filippo Missori, and Benjamin Tahirović; in truth, the only three members of Roma’s full-strength starting eleven that are in the lineup today are Chris Smalling, Gini Wijnaldum, and Nicola Zalewski. Fiorentina themselves have done some serious rotation for this match, so we’ll have to see which side demonstrates more cohesion and ability through the full ninety.

Lineups

Fiorentina

Roma