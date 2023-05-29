Across the Romaverse Podcast, #133: Europa League Final Preview

As Roma’s Serie A season continues to fizzle out, the pressure ramps up on the Giallorossi ahead of Wednesday’s Europa League final. Not only would victory mean a second consecutive European trophy, but it would also secure a return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2018-19 season under Eusebio Di Francesco. However, defeat would mean no Champions League nights for the Giallorossi for at least another season and the financial windfall that comes with it.

So, while we’d be remiss not to mention Saturday’s defeat to Fiorentina, we didn’t dwell on that one since Roma has bigger fish to fry in Budapest. In this episode, we zero in on Roma’s biggest one-off match in quite some time and what victory or defeat could mean for the club.

Thanks to all the listeners who submitted questions and comments, which gave us plenty to talk about in relation to the match itself and the long-term big picture, including:

Does defeat mean a failure of a season

Mourinho’s future

Who starts?

Pellegrini’s Time to Shine

Dybala’s Potential Impact

What’s the game plan?

What does the future hold?

