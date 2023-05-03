A.C. Monza vs. A.S. Roma: Lineups & Match Thread

With six matches left in the Serie A season, the competition for Champions League spots for any major club not named SSC Napoli is growing fierce. While Napoli’s fate is essentially assured as Scudetto champions, Juventus, Lazio, Roma, Inter, Milan, and Atalanta will all be duking it out over the three remaining Champions League places for the next month and a day. If Roma has any hope of beating out most of those clubs for a top four spot, they will have to start today by taking three points from tenth-placed Monza.

While José Mourinho’s lineup is undoubtedly largely decided by injuries today, it is nonetheless one that should be able to defeat Monza. Primavera product Edoardo Bove has gotten the nod in midfield alongside Bryan Cristante, while Zeki Çelik, Ola Solbakken, and Stephan El Shaarawy round out the starting eleven replacements. While the Giallorossi certainly have Saturday’s Inter match and next Thursday’s Europa League semi-final on their minds, a win today will take pressure off of both of those matches by giving them just a little more leeway in their quest for Champions League football (and the retention of José Mourinho, Paulo Dybala, and Gini Wijnaldum, just to name a few).

As always, you can follow along with us here in the comments section and on Twitter @ChiesaDiTotti.

