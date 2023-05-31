Sevilla F.C. vs. A.S. Roma: Lineups & Match Thread

For the second time in two years, Roma find themselves in a European cup final. While the football has gotten ugly over the past several weeks due to injuries and suspensions, and the road to Budapest was not always the smoothest, this last match of the Europa League will inevitably determine the tone of how Romanisti talk about this season for decades. A win for the Giallorossi here and they win their second major European tournament in as many years; a win for the Giallorossi here and they find themselves in the Champions League next season, allowing them to retain their stars and finally get the depth they so desperately need to succeed across multiple competitions.

Sevilla stands in the way of that best-case scenario future for Roma. Monchi’s side is no slouch in European competitions; this is the seventh time that the side have reached the Europa League final, more than any other club in the competition’s history. The much-hyped clash of unbeaten records in finals will certainly be a major talking point today; Sevilla have won the Europa League each time they’ve reached the final, and José Mourinho is similarly undefeated in European cup finals. Mourinho has put forward his best possible starting eleven in an attempt to maintain that perfect record; after weeks of speculation concerning his health, today’s starting lineup does include Argentinian fantasista Paulo Dybala. We’ll see if he’s able to be the difference-maker today, or if he recent spell on the bench has left him half a step behind his typical greatness.

As always, follow along with us here in the comments section and @ChiesaDiTotti on Twitter. FORZA ROMA!

Lineups

Sevilla

Roma