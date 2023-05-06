Roma vs. Inter Milan: Lineups & Game Thread

You don't need a fancy preamble to remind you of what's at stake in today's match against Inter Milan. After reeling off three consecutive league wins to start April, Roma managed to scratch and claw their way back into Serie A's top four, only to see that progress torn asunder in the last three weeks.

After dropping points to Atalanta, Milan, and Monza, Roma slipped down to seventh place, level on points with Atalanta and Milan and two back of Inter. All of this makes today's fixture at the Stadio Olimpico worth its weight in gold. A victory today won't vault Roma back into the top four, but without these three points, we can pretty much kiss the Champions League goodbye.

The lineups are in, so let's see if The Special One can conjure up one of his spells.

