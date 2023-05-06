Serie A 2022-2023, Matchday 34: Roma vs. Inter Milan

Filed under:
May 5, 2023, 2:00pm CEST
May 6
Roma's Champions League Aspirations on Ice After 2-0 Loss to Inter Milan
The Giallorossi needed a win today to remain in the Champions League hunt, but a 2-0 defeat likely means the Giallorossi has only one path to the CL: Win the Europa League.
May 6
Roma vs. Inter Milan: Lineups & Game Thread
No excuses, Roma needs all three points today against Inter Milan.
May 5
Roma Host Inter in Six Point Duel for Italy's Final Champions League Place
Down to a barebones squad, can the Giallorossi save their quest for Champions League football through Serie A qualification?
May 5
Probable Formation: Roma vs Inter Milan
It's all business this weekend as a beleaguered and injured Roma side welcomes Inter Milan to the Olimpico. Roma's Champions League hopes are likely on the line, so expect a tense match. Here's how Mourinho may line ‘em up on Saturday.