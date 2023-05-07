Reports: Houssem Aouar Says Yes to Roma

There are certain positions in sports where redundancy doesn't exist. Ask the baseball manager if he still needs bullpen arms, and he'll say yes; the American football coach flocks to big-bodied linemen like a dog to a bone, while an NBA coach can never have enough shooters. In actual football (the kind played with feet), managers can never have enough midfielders.

Whether they're the bruisers who sweep up at the back or the nimble playmaker that ties everything together in the final third, midfielders are always in demand. While I wouldn't dare say Roma's midfield room is complete, with talents as varied as Lorenzo Pellegrini, Bryan Cristante, and Georginio Wijnaldum in tow, José Mourinho's midfield is already quite crowded.

However, thanks to the injury bug that constantly plagues Roma and a simple lack of quality, the Giallorossi midfield isn't as robust as it may seem on the surface. Enter Houssem Aouar.

The 24-year-old Lyon midfielder is no stranger to Roma fans, having been linked with the club several times over the past year, but according to multiple reports in Italy, the impending free agent has chosen the Giallorossi over a host of suitors across Europe.

Il corteggiamento della #ASRoma per Houssem #Aouar è andato in porto: il centrocampista ha scelto il club giallorosso dopo un interesse partito già la scorsa estate. Siamo al momento delle firme, il calciatore sarà svincolato a fine stagione#calciomercato @tempoweb pic.twitter.com/Zo3LVhAjyi — Filippo Biafora (@Fil_Biafora) May 7, 2023

According to Il Tempo's Filippo Biafora, Aouar has decided to join Mourinho's men this summer. While nothing is official (and likely won't be until July 1st), with multiple outlets reporting the same thing, we can safely assume that Aouar will be Tiago Pinto's first summer capture.

Aouar is a versatile midfielder who can fill multiple roles in the middle of the park and has a strong track record of 41 goals and 34 assists during his time at Lyon. Although he typically plays in the center, Aouar can also play wide on the left or in a more attacking position, making him a potential replacement or complement to Lorenzo Pellegrini in Mourinho's midfield next season.

While we await official word on this transfer, please let us know what you think of Aouar's potential addition. What does this mean for Mourinho tactically? Is Pellegrini's job still safe?