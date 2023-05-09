Evan Ndicka's Agents Visit Trigoria

Although it's difficult to confirm the veracity of transfer rumors, when a player's agent visits Roma's training ground in Trigoria, there is likely some validity to the speculation. The mere presence of an agent at Roma HQ does not guarantee a transfer will happen, but it is sure to garner attention and interest.

Such was the case when the agents of Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka were spotted at Trigoria late last week. Ndicka, a 23-year-old French center-back, is set to hit the free-agent market this summer after a five-year stint with the Bundesliga club.

And just like the subject of yesterday's free agent rumor, Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, Ndicka is rumored to be a favorite target of José Mourinho.

Despite the visit and Mourinho's affection for the player, Roma will face stiff competition for Ndicka, as Barcelona are reportedly hot on his trail. Time will tell whether or not this visit tips the scales in Roma's favor, but the club has reportedly already submitted an offer to Ndicka's agents, AMS Talent Consulting.

With Roma facing further Financial Fair Play issues next season, landing coveted free agents like Ndicka and Aouar will go a long way towards appeasing UEFA's financial auditors—we hope.

As always, stay tuned!