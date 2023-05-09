Across the Romaverse #130: Inter Ends Roma’s Top Four Hopes, Attention Turns to Leverkusen

Just a few weeks ago, we discussed how getting four points from the three-week stretch against Atalanta, Milan, and Inter might be enough to put Roma in a position to make a push for the top four. In the end, that ended up being a pipe dream, with Roma taking just one out of nine available points in that stretch and just two out of twelve when you add in the midweek draw against Monza. Thanks to those results, Roma’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League via the league route are essentially done and dusted, barring a miracle.

That means Roma’s attention won’t just turn to Thursday’s Europa League semifinal against Bayer Leverkusen because it’s the next match on the calendar. Rather, Roma’s full focus must now be on both legs against Leverkusen because winning the Europa League may be the only way back to Europe’s premier competition.

In this episode, we discuss the Inter match while also looking ahead to Leverkusen. Some highlights include:

The injuries pile up

Ibañez has to go?

Pellegrini best in the side again

Mourinho’s evolution

The Serie A table

Leverkusen’s run of form

Mou vs. Xabi: Master vs. Apprentice

