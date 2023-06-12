Reports: Roma and Sassuolo Agree on Volpato Transfer

With Financial Fair Play once again breathing down their necks, Roma will be forced to scrounge together €30 million before the end of June. While the club has grappled with the FFP demons in the past, the sanctions imposed by UEFA's regulatory arm seldom prevented Roma from assembling a competitive squad, largely because they always found a sacrificial lamb at the last minute.

But that plan likely went out the window the minute Tammy Abraham tore the ACL in his left knee in Roma's final match of the season. Although he struggled mightily this year, as the club's most valuable player, Roma likely would have cashed in on the 25-year-old Englishman, selling a host of Premiership clubs on Abraham's considerable talent and potential for a bounce-back season in England.

However, with that option off the table, General Manager Tiago Pinto has been left to scramble, working the phones to find permanent deals for the scores of players the club sent out on loan and/or hoping he can solve Roma's financial problems in one fell swoop by sending Roger Ibañez to Tottenham.

If those options fail, Pinto may arrange multiple smaller deals to reach the desired €30 million target. To that end, sources from Italy, namely SportItalia and Goal.com, suggest that Cristian Volpato, Roma's promising young attacking midfielder and Francesco Totti's star client, could be sold to Sassuolo for €9 million.

Due to the lack of a clearly defined role with Sassuolo, Volpato is reportedly hesitant to accept the transfer. At just 19 years old, there is plenty of time for Volpato to establish himself, but if this deal is a step towards acquiring Davide Frattesi from Sassuolo, Pinto may need to work harder to persuade the young Australian to join.

Stay tuned!