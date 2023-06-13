Di Marzio: Scamacca Gives Roma Move the Okay, Meeting Expected This Week

When Gianluca Scamacca left the Roma academy to sign a professional contract with PSV in January 2015 at the age of 15, he felt like he’d be the one who got away for the Giallorossi. He was a native-born Roman who looked to have all the potential in the world but darted for the Dutch side, who were able to offer a larger salary at the time. However, after a few seasons out of the spotlight, without making much of an impact with the Rotterdam side, Scamacca began to fade from memory.

That was until he made his first real top-flight impact with Genoa during the 2020-2021 season (on loan from Sassuolo) when he scored 12 goals in 29 appearances for the Grifoni. That’s when many Romanisti began dreaming of the prodigal son's return. Instead, Scamacca returned to Sassuolo, while Roma landed Tammy Abraham from Chelsea.

The two moves seemed to work in everyone’s favor as Tammy exploded onto the Serie A season with Roma en route to a Conference League title, and Scamacca again proved his class with 16 goals in 36 league appearances for Sassuolo. That season earned Scamacca a €36 million move to West Ham ahead of the 2022-2023 season. The Roman was ready to challenge himself in the Premier League, and the Neroverdi were ready to cash in on one of their biggest talents.

However, as the fickle finger of fate would have it, Scamacca didn’t quite have the season he or the Hammers envisioned despite their own Conference League triumph. Meanwhile, Roma suddenly finds themselves in need of a striker following Abraham's knee injury. And those sudden turns in fortune mean we could be in for a Roma-Scamacca reunion after all.

Just days ago, we reported on Roma’s interest in a potential loan move for Scamacca for next season. Then on Sunday, rumors began swirling of a fellow former Roma academy product and ex-Sassuolo teammate of Scamacca’s, Davide Frattesi, dreaming of a reunion with his good friend at their boyhood club. However, with no real direct player quotes, it felt like the papers were trying to sell us on the Roman-ticism of it all.

Things have now taken a turn to the more concrete, though. Transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting that Scamacca has given the OK to return to Roma. Of course, that doesn’t mean that this is a done deal. Far from it. But Di Marzio is also reporting that Tiago Pinto is slated to meet with the player’s entourage and West Ham directors to try and hash out a deal—likely a loan with an option or obligation to buy.

With the meeting in London expected to take place between the end of this week and the beginning of next, not much will probably happen before then on the striker front. So, stay with us as we wait to see how this one plays out and if Scamacca will, in fact, have a Roman reunion.