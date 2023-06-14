Emilie Haavi Named League MVP, Linari Top Defender

A banner year for the women of Roma just got even better. After dominating the regular season, the Giallorosse breezed through the Scudetto Pool to claim the first league title in club history with three weeks to spare. Throw in their Suppercoppa title and their march to the quarterfinals of the Champions League, and Roma is riding high as we enter the offseason.

With 68 goals scored (second in the league, one goal behind Juve) and a +42 goal differential (best in the league), Roma was the most balanced squad in the league. With talents like Andressa Alves, Valentina Giacinti, and Manuel Giugliano pushing the ball forward and club captain Elisa Bartoli and former Bayern Munich legend Carina Wenninger doing the dirty work at the back, there weren't many cracks in Roma's surface.

The Giallorosse's exploits didn't go unnoticed at league HQ, either. Earlier today, the FIGC handed out their post-season awards and tabbed Elena Linari as the league's best defender, while Emilie Haavi was NAMED LEAGUE MVP!

According to the FGIC press release, Linari, 28 years old, led all Serie A defenders in interceptions per game while finishing second in ball recoveries. Haavi, meanwhile, scored seven goals and provided eight assists, and created 46 chances for her teammates while playing six different positions.

With both players under contract for next season and beyond, Roma’s future looks incredibly bright.

Either way, not a bad birthday gift for Haavi, who turns 31 on Friday!