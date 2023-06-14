Across the Romaverse Podcast, #135: Roma Signs Aouar, Ibañez Shown the Door, Plus More Transfer Talk

The original plan for this episode was to put a wrap on Roma’s season, but that quickly went out the window once Tiago Pinto got to work. During the silly season, rumors circulate like crazy, but few ever come to fruition. This is particularly true for Roma, a club facing financial constraints and FFP regulations. In fact, it is often the FFP-mandated sales that cause distress in the Italian capital in June.

But this summer has been different. Pinto has already taken advantage of opportunities on the free-agent market, and the momentum from those moves has fueled more speculation for José Mourinho's side.

With that in mind, this episode is all about Roma’s transfer market. Some topics of discussion include:

Aouar’s role

Ndicka to replace Ibañez?

Is this the Mourinho effect?

Scamacca situation is quickly evolving

Frattesi to follow?

