Scamacca Watch: Roma Willing to Include Karsdorp in Deal

Every summer, Roma's transfer market (or at least the rumor mill) tends to coalesce around one particular player. While the press is kind enough to sprinkle in some other names for flavoring, it's not long before they pivot back to the man of the moment. In years past, players as varied as Edin Dzeko, Mauro Icardi, and Paulo Dybala have dominated the transfer headlines. Unfortunately, before we have an actual handshake photo, we must first trudge our way through weeks, if not months, of conjecture and hearsay—it's just the nature of the beast.

And while the transfer window isn't even officially opened yet, the rumor mill has already found its object of desire: West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca. The former Roma academy player sealed a €36 million move to the London-based club last summer after scoring 16 league goals for Sassuolo.

However, as is often the case when young Italian players move abroad, his debut season fell flat. In 25 appearances this season, the 24-year-old Roman managed only six goals in 25 appearances for West Ham, leading to almost immediate speculation that Scamacca would return to Serie A.

As we discussed earlier this week, Roma is reportedly happy to oblige Scamacca's desire to return home. And while Tiago Pinto is already in London working on multiple deals, both incoming and outgoing, his pursuit of Scamacca may already be at an impasse.

With multiple outlets in Italy claiming that West Ham prefers a straight sale (believed to be €25 to €30 million), the budget-conscious Giallorossi are aiming for a loan with an option, or at the very least, an obligation contingent upon Roma qualifying for the Champions League.

To sweeten the deal, the Corriere della Sera reports that Roma is willing to include Rick Karsdorp to lower the upfront costs. But, and I'm not sure if you noticed this during the season, Karsdorp's market value has taken a bit of a hit—he's currently valued at a paltry €7 million by Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, if these reports hold any water, Roma is pulling out all the stops to bring their boy home.

Keep checking back for further updates—there will likely be heaps of them before now and on July 1st when the market actually opens.