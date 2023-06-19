Official: Bryan Cristante Renews Until 2027

It may not even be July 1st yet, but it seems like there’s no rest for the wicked or Tiago Pinto, as the Giallorossi have officially announced yet another critical move for the senior team. Friday was the Chris Smalling Extension Party, yesterday featured the announcement of Benjamin Tahirović’s sale to Ajax (to help fight the good fight against Financial Fair Play), and today has been designated International Canadian-Italian Appreciation Day. Why? Well, because our very own Bryan Cristante has agreed to a new deal with the Giallorossi, extending his deal to 2027 and creating a future where he may spend nearly a decade in a Roma kit.

Cristante has been a controversial player for some over the course of his career at the Stadio Olimpico, but he has consistently charmed his managers and management throughout his time in Rome, and that has truly paid dividends for the Italian international. Yet he’s not just a glue guy or the teacher’s pet of José Mourinho; he led Serie A in successful tackles in 2022-2023, meaning that beyond being the most consistently available Roma player, Bryan was also quite an influential player in the midfield.

He may not be a star on the level of Paulo Dybala or Lorenzo Pellegrini, and he may go further down the pecking order if Davide Frattesi returns home from Sassuolo, but Cristante has shown himself to be both a loyal servant of the club and one of the brightest spots in a midfield that has struggled due to lack of depth.

Here’s the official press release from the club announcing Cristante’s extension, including blurbs from General Manager Tiago Pinto and Cristante himself.

“Roma has become my second family,” Cristante explained. “I wanted to sign a new contract and I’m really happy now that it’s done. I’d like to thank the owners and the club for this extension. “I’ve been here a few years now and had the privilege of witnessing the progress made by the team and the club first hand. “I’ll carry on giving my all for the Giallorossi colours and for our fans – they’re very demanding but they give back more than they ask for.” Cristante has played 228 games and scored 11 goals in all competitions since joining from Atalanta in the summer of 2018. “We are thrilled to be able to announce this contract renewal,” said Tiago Pinto, AS Roma General Manager, Football. “Cristante has improved year on year and thoroughly deserved everything he has achieved, including the trophies he has won with Italy and Roma. “Bryan has always put Roma’s best interests before anything else and represents many of the key values we want to pass on to our younger players like professionalism and courage.” Congrats, Bryan!

While signing Cristante to a new deal may not feel as significant as Chris Smalling’s renewal or the rumored Paulo Dybala extension, it represents another good piece of business by Tiago Pinto. Time after time, the Giallorossi of the past allowed contracts to run down, allowing bigger clubs to swoop in and take quality players from Trigoria on a discount. Even if you’re not Bryan Cristante’s number one fan, it’s better to have him on a longer contract, so if one of his many admirers tries to tempt him to join the Premier League, Roma management will be in the best negotiating position possible.

The next few weeks promise to bring even more Roma rumors into reality as Tiago Pinto continues to negotiate for the purchases of players like Gianluca Scamacca and Davide Frattesi, the sales of players like Cristan Volpato and Filippo Missori, and the renewals of Stephan El Shaarawy and Paulo Dybala. Add in the soon-to-be-made official signing of Evan Ndicka, and June promises to be an eventful month for the club.