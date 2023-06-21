 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Across the Romaverse Podcast #136: Transfers, Contract Renewals, Scamacca, Frattesi & More!

With the summer officially upon us, our attention shifts to the transfer market, specifically the outgoing market. Listen along as we discuss Tiago Pinto's master plan, plus updates on Gianluca Scamacca, Davide Frattesi, and more!

By ssciavillo
AS Roma Training Session Photo by Luciano Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images

While last week’s episode was dominated by the big signings of Houssem Aouar and Evan Ndicka, this week, our attention turns to Roma's outgoing transfers. By now, it’s a well-known fact that Roma must make €30 million in sales prior to the end of the month to comply with FFP. And while the assumption was that Roma would unload a valuable asset like Roger Ibañez to make up that fee in one fell swoop, it looks like Tiago Pinto has a different plan.

Join us as we discuss Tiago Pinto’s plan of action, plus:

  • Avoiding another Mohamed Salah situation
  • Benajamin Tahirovic to Ajax
  • Offers for Carles Perez and Justin Kluivert
  • Gianluca Scamacca to Roma?
  • Davide Frattesi chooses Inter?
  • Cristante and El Shaarawy renewals
  • Roma-Hull City player development agreement

You can also listen and subscribe on the following platforms:

