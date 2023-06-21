Across the Romaverse Podcast #136: Transfers, Contract Renewals, Scamacca, Frattesi & More!

While last week’s episode was dominated by the big signings of Houssem Aouar and Evan Ndicka, this week, our attention turns to Roma's outgoing transfers. By now, it’s a well-known fact that Roma must make €30 million in sales prior to the end of the month to comply with FFP. And while the assumption was that Roma would unload a valuable asset like Roger Ibañez to make up that fee in one fell swoop, it looks like Tiago Pinto has a different plan.

Join us as we discuss Tiago Pinto’s plan of action, plus:

Avoiding another Mohamed Salah situation

Benajamin Tahirovic to Ajax

Offers for Carles Perez and Justin Kluivert

Gianluca Scamacca to Roma?

Davide Frattesi chooses Inter?

Cristante and El Shaarawy renewals

Roma-Hull City player development agreement

