Di Marzio: Roma in Advanced Talks With Leeds for Rasmus Nissen Kristensen

While Roma’s negotiations with Leeds to bring back Spanish center-back Diego Llorente have been widely reported and look to have paid off. It appears as if that wasn’t the only player that Tiago Pinto was discussing with the recently relegated English side.

In fact, just a little while ago, transfer guru Gianluca Di Marzio broke the news that Roma is nearing a deal with Leeds for Danish full-back Rasmus Nissen Kristensen. In the style of Pinto and the Friedkins that we’ve grown accustomed to over the last few seasons, it’s a move that comes completely out of left field.

Talks at advanced stage for Rasmus Nissen #Kristensen to join @OfficialASRoma from @LUFC. The player has given his approval to the move, he's keen on it. The formula of the deal is still to be understood. #LUFC @SkySport — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) June 24, 2023

According to Di Marzio, the move will likely be based on a loan, but details still have to be worked out, though Kristensen has given his approval for the move. The Italian transfer guru also revealed that this isn’t the first time that Roma has pursued the Dane, having tried to land him from RB Salzburg last summer before a €15 million price tag forced them to move for Zeki Çelik instead. Now, just a year later, Roma may end up with Çelik and Kristensen.

The nearly 26-year-old Kristensen played just under 2,000 Premier League minutes for Leeds last season after making a €13 million switch from Salzburg. And his defensive numbers stack up quite nicely against full-backs in Europe’s big five leagues. He ranks in the 82nd percentile or better per 90 mins in blocks (1.47-82nd), clearances (2.80-83rd), aerials won (1.56-86th), tackles (2.85-89th), and interceptions (1.61-93rd) over the last calendar year according to Football Reference.

With numbers like those, it’s easy to see why his profile would fit into Mourinho’s side. And while his overall passing and carrying numbers don’t jump off the page, he did contribute three goals and an assist for the West Yorkshire-based club.

With how quickly this rumor has popped up, things could progress quickly. One would think that an incoming transfer of Kristensen could also mean the end of Rick Karsdorp’s time in Rome, so stay tuned.