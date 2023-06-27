Report: Missori and Volpato to Sassuolo for €10 Million

Roma may have new developmental partnerships in the works with Hull City and perhaps even the latest addition to the Friedkin portfolio, fourth-tier French club AS Cannes, but the Giallorossi's long-standing relationship with Sassuolo looks like it's about to bear more fruit. And no, this isn't the Davide Frattesi/Roma-Sassuolo transfer headline you were hoping for, but the two clubs are close to wrapping up a bit of business for another young midfielder.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Roma and Sassuolo are nearing a deal for Giallorossi youngsters Cristian Volpato and Filippo Missori:

Earlier today, Roma GM Tiago Pinto met with his Sassuolo counterparts to work out the final details for Volpato and Missori. While the transfer is not yet official, according to Di Marzio's reporting, Roma will land €10 million for the pair of 19-year-old talents, one million more than Sassuolo's initial offer.

While this transfer isn't directly related to Roma's dogged pursuit of Sassuolo midfielder and former Roma academy player Davide Frattesi, given the relationship between the two clubs, not to mention Roma's 30% sell-on stake in Frattesi, this could give the Giallorossi a leg up on the competition. Of course, with rumors that Sassuolo wants Edoardo Bove in exchange, things may not be quite as simple as they seem.

Putting Frattesi aside for a moment, it is crucial for Roma to generate €30 million in sales before June 30th to meet the requirements of their Financial Fair Play agreement. Although this sale may haunt them in the future, it is necessary for the club's financial stability.

As always, stay tuned for further updates.