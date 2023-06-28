Across the Romaverse Podcast #137: Roma Closing in on FFP Threshold, Frattesi Continues to Dominate Headlines

We’re nearing the end of June, and with that Roma’s deadline to make €30 million in sales to satisfy the dreaded FFP agreement. With the news that Roma is nearing the sales of both Cristian Volpato and Filippo Missori to Sassuolo, his work in that department is nearly complete.

Nevertheless, his work shaping Roma’s roster is far from complete. As a result, the transfer links are flying in fast and furious. And we’re here to give our take on everything that’s been churning out of the rumor mill in the last few days. So, join us as we discuss some of the following topics:

Thoughts on Volpato & Missori sales

Roma back in the lead for Frattesi?

Would you include Bove?

Scamacca pushing for Roma

Llorente and Kristensen arriving

Karsdorp likely departing

Spinazzola and Solbakken linked with moves away

