Report: Roma a Possibility for Traoré

It’s no secret that the Giallorossi need help in the attack. That was the case for much of last season and was only compounded by Tammy Abraham’s cruel injury on the final day.

So naturally, now that Roma is in need of cover for Tammy and competition for Andrea Belotti, the majority of transfer rumors related to the attack have been striker-centric (e.g., Roma being linked with Gianluca Scamacca, Alvaro Morata, and Mauro Icardi.) However, Roma still needs to add attacking depth in other areas of the pitch, and that’s where the latest report from Sky Sports’ Gianluca Di Marzio comes in:

Per DiMarzio’s report, the ball is entirely in Milan’s court, with Roma merely waiting in the wings should Milan elect to pass on Traore. With 80 million euros in their back pocket following the sale of Sandro Tonali, it’ll be nigh impossible for anyone to out-bid Milan for Traore, even despite the fact that he would be coming in on a free transfer.

In all likelihood, the former Wolves man will be Milan-bound, but stranger things have happened, and so far, in terms of the unexpected, it’s already been an incredible transfer window across Europe. You never know, so stay tuned on this one.

In the meantime, tell us: would you take Adam Traore at Roma?