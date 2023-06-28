Official: Roma Signs Laura Feiersinger

With their first-ever Scudetto in their back pocket, not to mention the 2023 Supercoppa Italiana, the women of Roma are taking a relatively conservative approach to their first transfer window as title holders. Rather than rolling the dice on unproven players or swinging for the fences and trying to steal a star player from under the nose of their European rivals, Roma seems intent on signing turnkey players: veteran players that Alessandro Spugna can drop into his lineup without batting an eye.

After kicking off silly season by signing decorated Japanese midfielder Saki Kumagai, Roma followed that up by inking Spanish midfielder/forward Barbara Latorre to a two-year deal, giving the Giallorosse two savvy veterans with ample European experience.

And earlier today, Roma added another veteran midfielder to the ranks, signing Laura Feiersinger to a two-year deal:

Welcome to the family, Laura!



Feiersinger, who comes to Rome after a five-year sting with Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany, is a versatile 30-year-old Austrian midfielder. Last year alone, Feiersinger featured as an attacking midfielder, defensive midfielder, central midfielder, and even up front as a winger.

While she's not an out-and-out goalscorer, Feiersinger scored 20 league goals for Frankfurt over the past five seasons, but her versatility should enable Spugna to mix and match his attacking lineups, using Feiersinger and Latorre to essentially fill Andressa Alves' shoes.

On her new adventure, Feiersinger pointed to Roma's rich history as a reason for joining the club:

"There's nothing quite like playing football for big traditional clubs that own a rich history and a bright future ahead of them," she commented.

"AS Roma's legacy is truly special and being a part of their journey is an honor and privilege.

"Looking ahead, I am filled with excitement for what the future holds. I'm driven to give my absolute best for this club."

Next up was the club's new Director of Sport, Gianmarco Migliorati, who immediately pointed to Feiersinger's experience and versatility:

"We are very excited to have Laura join our ranks... She is an experienced midfielder who has played for some big clubs and been a lynchpin of the Austria team for many years. "Laura is a top-quality player who can operate anywhere in midfield and we believe that with her skill set, as well as her huge desire to help the team, we can continue to improve."

With Kumagai, Latorre, and Feiersinger in tow, Roma's midfield seems set, so look for the club to address the backline soon.

Stay tuned for further updates as Roma arms themselves for their first-ever title defense.