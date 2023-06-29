Gazzetta: Roma Wants €6-7 Million for Solbakken

It wasn’t all that long ago that Ola Solbakken caught the attention of Tiago Pinto and company as Bodø/Glimt was wiping the floor, or better yet, frozen pitch, with Roma during the Conference League group stage in 2021. It was an embarrassing defeat that was made less painful when Roma avenged its humiliation by dispatching the Norwegian champions in the knockout rounds. Plus, the Giallorossi were able to prise away one of Bodø’s brightest talents, Solbakken, on a free this past winter.

It was a move that was meant to add attacking depth after Roma lost Nicoló Zaniolo at a fraction of what he likely would’ve fetched months earlier. But the move looked like it could also have some decent upside, given that Solbakken is only 24 years old.

However, Solbakken had difficulty finding playing time under Jose Mourinho initially, due mostly to tactical reasons but also because he only joined the squad in January. By the end of the season, he had played 500 minutes across 14 matches while contributing one goal and two assists, though he certainly showed flashes of potential.

It was thought that he’d have more of a role in the upcoming season, but in a somewhat surprising twist, Solbakken could be on the way out. Just a couple of days ago, Lorenzo Pes of Il Tempo reported that Bundesliga side Hoffenheim had contacted Solbakken’s entourage. And now, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma could accept €6-7 million from the Germans to facilitate a move.

There aren’t any reports of concrete negotiations between the two clubs just yet, only the agent contact. However, given the FFP regulations that Roma must comply with, a sale of Solbakken would constitute a complete plusvalenza in the event that Pinto needs cash quickly before the end of the day tomorrow.

Stay tuned for further updates.