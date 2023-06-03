Serie A 2022-2023, Matchday 38: Roma vs. Spezia

Filed under:
Jun 3, 2023, 5:14pm CEST
June 3
Probable Formations: AS Roma vs Spezia
After 120 draining minutes against Sevilla in the midweek, how will Roma approach its final Serie A match?
June 3
Roma Can Save Face in Season Finale Against Spezia
Roma may be reeling from Wednesday's defeat in the Europa League final, but the last round of the Serie A calendar could see the Giallorossi qualify for the EL again AND finish above Juventus on the table.