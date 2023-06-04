Roma vs. Spezia: Lineups & Game Thread

With 37 long and arduous match weeks behind us, we've come to the end of the 2022-2023 Serie A season. Entering year two under José Mourinho, and armed with new signings like Paulo Dybala, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Nemanja Matic, the Giallorossi were poised to fight for a place near the top of the table, if not the title itself.

However, as is so often the case with best-laid plans, they soon went to waste. Thanks to a litany of injuries, suspensions, and players simply not performing up to snuff, Roma's dream season soon became a nightmare, punctuated by their crushing loss to Sevilla in last week's Europa League final.

All of that puts Roma in an awkward spot: A win today would secure a place in next season's Europa League, so there is ample motivation for the Giallorossi today, but after such an emotional week, would it surprise anyone if Roma simply wasn't up to it today?

Well, for the 38th and final time this season, we're about to find out. The lineups are in, so let's get down to business.

