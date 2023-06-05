Three Things We Noticed in Roma’s 2-1 Win Over Spezia

As Romanisti everywhere were still picking up the emotional pieces from that crushing defeat against Sevilla in the Europa League final, the Giallorossi had one more match in their 22/23 campaign: their final league fixture against relegation-candidates Spezia.

And while normally this would be the last match you’d care about given the devastating defeat just days earlier, Roma had everything still to play for, needing a win in order to ensure they’d play in next year’s Europa League.

Roma would go down early only to come back to win 2-1 at the death, courtesy of a late Paulo Dybala penalty. The match was almost a perfect representation of Roma’s season, so let’s take a look at three things I noticed from Roma’s win over Spezia.

#1: And....breathe!

Just like that, we’ve reached the end of Roma’s season. As is so often the case with this club, this season was an up-and-down affair that saw Roma reach the highs of taking the lead in the Europa League final to the lows of losing it on penalties and having to deal with injury after injury in the most crucial part of the season.

The win against Spezia ensures that Roma will be able to have another go at it next season, with the key question marks being the futures of both Jose Mourinho and Dybala.

There no doubt will be plenty of twists and turns with the futures of both men, so for now, let’s just appreciate the job well done against Spezia. It would’ve been easy for Roma to roll over in this one after the Sevilla match, but to their credit, not only did Roma come back from a goal down, they did so having to play over 100 minutes just days after playing 120+ against Sevilla.

This team can be frustrating to watch, but you can never question their effort and ability to dig deep.

#2: Dybala Delivers

We have Paulo Dybala, and you don’t.

One of the more emotional images that came out of the aftermath of the Sevilla defeat was Dybala in tears, nearly inconsolable after working so hard to return from injury to play in the final. Given all the love and support Romanisti have shown La Joya throughout the season, Paulo himself said that he wanted to win something for the fans. And to come that close only to lose on penalties was obviously devastating.

So it’s only fitting that the man who’s saved Roma so many times this season was the player that would step up to the spot and bury his attempt to send the Giallorossi to the Europa League.

It remains to be seen whether Roma will be able to keep him for next season, but you certainly are praying they can—talk about a player made for the big moments.

#3: Get Well Soon, Tammy

I would be remiss if I didn’t take a moment to mention Tammy Abraham’s cruel luck in the closing minutes of the match. Early reports suggest that it’s an ACL injury, and Romanisti know all too well how devastating that injury is, so fingers crossed it’s a speedy recovery for Abraham.

It hasn’t been a great second season for Tammy, and as a result, had been one of the players rumored to be a candidate to be sold to help Roma fulfill their FFP obligations. Depending on the severity of the injury, those rumors may soon be put to bed, and he’ll remain a Roma player until he recovers, potentially giving him an opportunity to have a bounce-back season with the Giallorossi when he comes back.

For now, let’s hope Tammy comes back stronger than ever.

Well, that’s a wrap for Roma this season. The Europa League defeat will have left a bitter taste in everyone’s collective mouth, but to have reached the final after winning the Conference League a year prior is an impressive feat in itself. The results in Serie A showed the eternal struggle this team has with navigating multiple competitions, but an anticipated summer shake-up should see Roma reload for another run at it next season.