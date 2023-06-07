Across the Romaverse Podcast, #134: Europa League Reflections, Abraham‘s Injury, Transfers & More

A lot has happened since our last recording. It’s only been a week, but the Romaverse has taken us on another wild ride. We saw the Giallorossi lose in heartbreaking fashion to Sevilla in the Europa League final before winning it late against Spezia. So, you know we have plenty to talk about in this episode.

We’ll talk about those two matches and much more, including:

Anthony Taylor’s performance

Tammy tears his ACL

Is Mourinho coming back?

Roma secures Europa League return

Who’s Roma’s striker come August?

Aouar and Ndicka announcements imminent

Frattesi talks to happen soon

