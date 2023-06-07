 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Across the Romaverse Podcast, #134: Europa League Reflections, Abraham‘s Injury, Transfers & More

We’re back to put a wrap on Roma’s last two matches of the season and look ahead to the quickly developing summer transfer market.

By ssciavillo
/ new
Photo by Domenico Cippitelli/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A lot has happened since our last recording. It’s only been a week, but the Romaverse has taken us on another wild ride. We saw the Giallorossi lose in heartbreaking fashion to Sevilla in the Europa League final before winning it late against Spezia. So, you know we have plenty to talk about in this episode.

We’ll talk about those two matches and much more, including:

  • Anthony Taylor’s performance
  • Tammy tears his ACL
  • Is Mourinho coming back?
  • Roma secures Europa League return
  • Who’s Roma’s striker come August?
  • Aouar and Ndicka announcements imminent
  • Frattesi talks to happen soon

