Roma Stands to Benefit From Multiple Sell-on Clauses, Including Nicolo Zaniolo & Cengiz Ünder

The outgoing transfer market started off with a fury for Tiago Pinto and Roma. With the Giallorossi needing to make up nearly €30 million to satisfy their Financial Fair Play agreement with UEFA, Pinto opened up shop. In the process, Roma bid arrivedirci to the likes of Benjamin Tahirovic, Cristian Volpato, Filippo Missori, Justin Kluivert, and Carles Perez.

Meanwhile, homes still need to be found for several other unwanted players. The list includes many players who were out on loan last season, like Matias Viña, Gonzalo Villar, Eldor Shomorudov, and Bryan Reynolds. Additionally, first teams players like Rick Karsdorp, Ola Solbakken, Roger Ibañez, and Leonardo Spinazzola have also been linked with possible moves away from the capital in recent weeks.

Pinto has already beefed up Roma’s roster with free transfers for Evan Ndicka and Houssem Aouar and the loan of Diego Llorente. Plus, a loan move for Rasmus Kristensen appears imminent. However, Roma still needs help in the midfield and attack, so any additional sales will not only help balance the books but bring added quality to José Mourinho’s roster.

And while selling players like Ibañez and Solbakken would net some solid plusvalenza, that isn’t the only potential source of income for Roma’s coffers this summer; Pinto and previous Roma directors have sold very shrewdly in recent mercatos, often including sell-on fees when they’ve moved on from young, promising players.

We already saw the Giallorossi profit over €8 million from the sale of Davide Frattesi to Inter Milan from Sassuolo. That 30% sell-on fee wasn’t enough to get Roma the upper hand in negotiating for the player’s signature, but the extra €8 million certainly helped cushion the blow of losing out on Frattesi.

Now, Roma is set to cash in again, as Riccardo Marchizza, another player that Roma sent to Sassuolo as part of the Gregoire Defrel deal in 2017, is nearing a move to newly promoted side Frosinone. The multi-player deal is expected to be finalized with Marchizza’s valuation at €1.5 million, with Roma having a 50% sell-on fee on any Marchizza sale, giving Roma an additional €750,000 or so of passive income.

Additionally, several players Roma has recently sold have been linked with moves away from their current clubs. This morning, Cengiz Ünder was linked with a move back to his native Turkey with Fenerbache, though the rumored €4 million offer to Marseilles was quickly shot down. However, if that move does materialize for a more substantial fee, the Giallorossi holds a 20% sell-on fee for Ünder.

Meanwhile, a potential sale of Nicolo Zaniolo stands to be more lucrative if he moves from Galatasaray to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal. The Saudi side, which is in the process of completing a deal for Lazio midfielder Segeij Milinkovic-Savic, has reportedly offered Zaniolo a massive contract of €120 million over four years. There was no talk of a fee for Galatasaray if he were to agree to the move, but Roma holds a 20% sell-on for Zaniolo as well.

With all the money that these Saudi teams have been throwing around, Roma will hope that Zaniolo is open to the idea, potentially paving the way for a more substantial windfall. This kind of passive income could help Roma complete their own rumored transfers, namely Gianluca Scamacca, Renato Sances, Marcel Sabitzer, or Rodrigo De Paul.

Stay tuned for further updates.