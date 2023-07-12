Across the Romaverse #138: Frattesi Saga Ends, Scamacca Wants Roma, and Listener Mailbag

We’re back after taking last week off (Tiago Pinto seemingly did, too) to discuss more of Roma’s mercato, including losing out on Davide Frattesi and Gianluca Scamacca only wanting Roma. Aside from that, there hasn’t been a lot going on in the transfer market as the team returned to Trigoria this week to open up preseason training. So, with it being quiet on the transfer front, we opened up the floor to the listeners, and you gave us plenty to discuss.

So, thanks for all of the questions that you submitted, which cover some of the following topics:

The fixture list

Primavera players looking to make a mark

Is there money in the transfer budget?

Roma’s partnership with Hull City

Newcomer fits

Kamada, De Paul, or Sabitzer?

