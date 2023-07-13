Saudis Interested in Ibañez and Spinazzola, Plus More Transfer Updates!

Roma'sWith the way summer transfer market began, you'd think that by now, all of the unwanted pieces would be jettisoned elsewhere and off the wage bill. However, as easy as Tiago Pinto made the sales of Justin Kluivert, Carles Perez, and some young prospects look, not every sale comes together quite so smoothly. And while the majority of our attention has turned to incoming transfers, Pinto still must act the part of the vendor—selling his wares for as much as he can get.

And it looks like more sales could be on the way as José Mourinho's roster continues to take shape with just about five weeks until the opening whistle of the new season.

With that in mind, let's check on the latest transfer updates involving Roma's outgoing mercato.

The Unwanted Pieces

Bryan Reynolds

When Reynolds arrived in the capital as a teenager, he was admittedly a speculative buy, but, to date, the Giallorossi's €6.85 million purchase hasn't exactly paid off, but there may be good news. After just 285 Serie A minutes, Reynolds was sent out on loan in January 2022, and after 18 months in Belgium, it looks like that stay could become permanent. Wasterlo, where he spent last season on loan, was impressed enough to engage Pinto in talks for his permanent transfer. It's reported that their initial offer is for €3.5 million plus a 20% sell-on fee. Roma must now reflect on the offer.

Eldor Shomurodov

While Reynolds was a speculative buy, Shomurodov was a big gamble. In January, a season and a half after arriving from Genoa on an €18 million deal, Shomurodov was loaned out to Spezia. Now, with Spezia relegated to Serie B, Roma must find a new home for the Uzbekistan international, with the latest reports suggesting that he was offered to Lecce on loan, giving Pinto a chance to send one of his biggest mistakes away, albeit temporarily.

Gonzalo Villar

Under Paulo Fonseca, Villar looked like he would potentially become something special, but his star has quickly faded. After loan spells with Geona and Getafe, Roma are trying to find a permanent home for Villar. He wasn't called up to Roma's preseason, but links to other clubs have been quiet, apart from Greek side PAOK, who showed interest in Villar a few weeks ago—but that interest now seems dead.

Matias Viña

Viña was brought in as an emergency injury replacement for Leo Spinazzola two summers ago but has joined the list of unwanted men in the capital. He was loaned to Bournemouth in January, and the Cherries refused their purchase option. However, it seems the English side would still want him back to be their left-back this season. There hasn't been much chatter in about a week, but this move could materialize in some form in the next few weeks.

The First Team Players

Leonardo Spinazzola

Spinazzola is the latest big name to be targeted by the Saudi League. Reports indicate that Al-Shabab has offered Spinazzola a three-year deal, but not at the elevated wage others have received, leaving Spinazzola a difficult decision to make.

For Roma, there's talk of a €7 million offer for their left-back, who is out of contract next summer. The negotiations aren't at an advanced stage yet, but Roma would be willing to listen, given Spina's contract situation. His departure would likely create a need for another left-back, so if this happens, it could give Pinto more work.

Roger Ibañez

Speaking of Saudi Arabia, reports indicate that Ibañez has turned down the Saudi League for worry that a move would take him out of the Brazilian National Team. It's also said that Atletico Madrid and Tottenham have pulled themselves out of the bidding for Ibañez, though the most concrete interest is from Fulham. However, the Cottager's offer of €20 million is far below Roma's valuation of €30-35 million, using Crystal Palace's reported €35 million bid for Torino's Perr Schuurs as a measuring stick.

Ibañez could very well be back at Roma as part of a deeper center-back rotation that includes Chris Smalling, Gianluca Mancini, Evan Ndicka, and Diego Llorente. However, his sale would give Roma the economic power to make a stronger push for players like Marcel Sabitzer, Rodrigo De Paul, or Alvaro Morata.

Ola Solbakken

Rounding out the players that are known to be on the mercato is Ola Solbakken. Last month we discussed a possible move to Germany. This week, it's reported that Solbakken has been offered to Bologna. With all these rumors, a move out of Rome after just six months seems possible and maybe likely.

Check back tomorrow for further updates.