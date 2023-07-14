Reports: Roma to Meet With Alavaro Morata's Agents

Gianluca Scamacca, much like Davide Frattesi, is a former Roma youth academy graduate seemingly longing to move back home. After a breakout season with Sassuolo in 2021-2022, the statuesque striker parlayed a 16-goal campaign into a €36 million move to West Ham United. Unfortunately for Scamacca, his first taste of the Premiership was sour, as the 24-year-old Roma managed only three goals in 16 league appearances for West Ham.

And after a rough debut season, it wasn't long before Scamacca was connected to a move back to Italy, with several Serie A clubs reportedly keen on acquiring the 6'4" striker. While Milan quickly became connected to Scamacca, as the old saying goes: the heart wants what the heart wants.

With Scamacca pining for a move back to Roma, the stage was set for a reunion. The problem, as you likely could have guessed, was one of cost. After forking over nearly 40 million for Scamacca, West Ham aren't likely to take a loss on their investment, putting Roma in a bit of a bind. Scamacca's desire to return to the city of his birth is well known, but to date, Roma hasn't shown the wherewithal to sew up this deal.

And with negotiations at an impasse and West Ham's transfer plans stuck in limbo until they solve their Declan Rice headache, Roma has reportedly switched gears to José Mourinho's supposed number one option, Alvaro Morata.

Morata, who scored 35 goals in four seasons with Juventus, is no stranger to Italian football, but the Spanish forward found new life in his homeland last season, bagging 13 goals for Atletico Madrid last season. And according to reports in Italy (TMW and the Corriere dello Sport), Roma and Morata's agents are set to meet next week to discuss a possible move to the Eternal City.

With Tiago Pinto and the Roma brass simultaneously negotiating for Scamacca and Morata, the final call may come down to which club, West Ham or Atletico, is amenable to a loan.

That's life on a budget, folks. Either way, Mourinho is keen to have his new forward in place before the club's summer retreat in late July.