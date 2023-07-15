Saturday Transfer Updates: Morata Ready for Roma, Sabitzer Needs More Time

After rushing out the gate and snapping up coveted free agents Houssem Aouar and Evan N'Dicka earlier this summer, Roma's once-scattered transfer market has narrowed its focus to two targets: Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata and Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer. While some other minor moves may be completed before the season begins, Sabitzer and Morata would join former Leeds full-back Rasmus Kristensen, who signed with Roma yesterday, to round out José Mouriho's roster ahead of the new season.

With that in mind, here are the latest updates on these would-be Giallorossi giocatori.

Alvaro Morata Ready for Roma

With 163 goals and 58 career assists in 464 matches, Álavaro Morata has a respectable career. Only when he's stacked against his contemporaries, including some of the greatest strikers of all time (Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo), does he lose some of his shine. But with double-digit goals in eight of his last ten seasons, Morata has been remarkably consistent.

In that light, he could be an ideal substitute/complement to the injured Tammy Abraham, perhaps even more so than the local boy and more popular choice, Gianluca Scamacca. Not one to waste time, Roma GM Tiago Pinto planned on meeting with Morata's agents next week to discuss a possible transfer to the Italian capital.

And while that meeting has not yet occurred (at least not in an official capacity), the Corriere dello Sport reports that Morata has already green-lit a move to Roma, agreeing to a four-year deal worth a reported €2.7 million per season.

The CdS continues to explain that since Atletico has not officially registered Morata's latest contract renewal (through 2026), he could be had for €21.5 million. If and when they make that extension official, his release clause is rumored to be a more palatable €12 million—though these figures are not official.

With West Ham's transfer dealings waiting on Declan Rice's impending transfer, Scamacca could lose out by default, putting Morata in the pole position.

Sabitzer Needs More Time

Moving into the midfield, while Roma was/is considering Atletico Madrid midfielder and former Udinese ace Rodrigo De Paul, Bayern Munich utilityman Marcel Sabitzer has emerged as Mourinho's midfielder of choice.

Sabitzer, who signed with Bayern in 2021, failed to make an impression in parts of two seasons at the Allianz Stadium, leading to a fruitless winter loan at Manchester United, where he logged only 627 league minutes. With his future in limbo, Roma has been hot on his trail, but Sabitzer reportedly wants a chance to impress Munich manager Thomas Tuchel, who was hired after Sabitzer was sent packing to Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, given his vast skillset and tenacious style of play, Sabitzer was practically tailor-made for Mourinho, leading to the rumors we've poured over the past two weeks, which have taken a new twist. According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma has contacted Sabitzer directly to gauge his interest in playing for the Giallorossi, though Sabitzer has reportedly requested time to consider his options.

While the press will undoubtedly link Roma to a host of players over the next few weeks, it seems like Roma is pinning their hopes on landing two of Sabitzer, De Paul, Scamacca, and Morata.

You know what to do—stay tuned.