Official: El Shaarawy Renews Contract Through 2025

With Roma's transfer market in a holding pattern, as we await news on the Alvaro Morata/Gianluca Scamacca and Marcel Sabitzer/Renato Sanches fronts, it's high time we turn our attention to more pressing matters: contract renewals. While they don't generate nearly as much press as transfer rumors, there was a fair amount of conjecture about which players Roma would (or could) extend and for how long.

After inking Chris Smalling (2025) and Bryan Cristante (2027) to new deals earlier this summer, Roma finally made official what we've long suspected (and hoped): they're keeping Stephan El Shaarawy around for a few more years.

"Roma has always been my priority. I've discovered my second family here and I feel the responsibility of repaying the fans for all the love that they've always shown me."



Moments ago, Roma officially announced that they've signed forward Stephan El Shaarawy to a new two-year deal.

From the club's official press release:

"Over the years, Stephan has shown how connected he is to this team and to this city, while also making a constant positive contribution on and off the pitch," explained Tiago Pinto, AS Roma's General Manager, Football.

"We're delighted to secure Stephan's experience and professionalism at Roma for the future, along with his skill, assists and goals that have always made him stand out."

Signed in January 2016, El Shaarawy found new life in the Eternal City, scoring eight goals and chipping in two assists in roughly 1,100 minutes for Luciano Spalletti's side that spring. Besides a brief sojourn to the Chinese Super League in 2019-2020, El Shaarawy has been a mainstay for Roma, scoring 58 goals in 231 appearances.

"I'd like to thank the club for giving me the chance to keep playing my football here," stated El Shaarawy.

"Roma has always been my priority. I've discovered my second family here and I feel the responsibility of repaying the fans for all the love that they've always shown me. We've grown in terms of self-belief and being a tight-knit group over the years, so now we need to keep fighting to achieve the goals that we deserve."

El Shaarawy will be 32 years old when his new deal expires, and if his new life as a second-half super sub goes as well as we hope, maybe he'll be in line for another renewal in 2025.

Either way, SES is here to STAY!