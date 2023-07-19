Report: West Ham Now Open to Gianluca Scamacca Loan

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again, but following Roma’s transfer market these days is an exercise in patience. Gianluca Scamacca has been a rumored addition to the Giallorossi attacking corps for months, yet because of Roma’s lack of financial flexibility and West Ham’s insistence that any form of loan for the Italian international is unacceptable, Tiago Pinto hasn’t been able to bring in his Tammy Abraham replacement.

Well, with the sale of Declan Rice for £100 million to Arsenal, it appears that Romanisti may be getting some movement for their prized signing of the summer as well.

That’s because SportMediaset is reporting that West Ham is now becoming open to a loan exit for Scammy (hmm, we might need a better nickname than that) back to the club where he spent his academy days. That loan would likely have an option to buy for a high fee, with that option becoming an obligation if certain sporting goals are met.

If Tiago Pinto has his way, I’m sure that the Giallorossi will ask for the obligation to be tied to Champions League qualification, as that Champions League cash flow would make it far more feasible to spend the €30 to 40 million it might take to bring Scamacca back to Rome full-time.

I’m hopeful that this signal in the press means that Gianluca Scamacca will be in Rome before the end of July. The more time a player has with his new squad and manager during the summer, the more likely he will be an instant positive addition when real matches begin.

It’s more up for debate what the potential Scamacca signing would mean for other transfers this summer. The Giallorossi are clawing their way back towards financial independence after nearly a decade of mismanagement by various directors of football, so any other signings this summer will also most likely be via loan or free agency.

Due mesi di lavoro sottotraccia. Ora si entra nella fase decisiva per #Morata.

Abraham out 9 mesi.

Belotti zero gol in A.

La #Roma vuole due attaccanti (Scamacca ha già accordo).

Morata vuole rilanciarsi a Roma, come #Dybala che lo aspetta. Mourinho ci spera, parti al lavoro pic.twitter.com/TpGNUb4TRF — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) July 15, 2023

Still, rumors suggest that another forward may be coming in addition to Scamacca, as Angelo Mangiante of Sky Sports posited that the Roma may be gunning for both Scamacca and Alvaro Morata. If the Giallorossi are only signing one forward, I’d pick Scamacca over Morata every day of the week and twice on Sunday, yet signing both could be just the jolt of adrenaline Roma’s striker corps needs.

With Tammy Abraham likely out for the entire 2023-2024 season and Andrea Belotti scoring zero Serie A goals last season, you’d be wise to think that Roma’s chances for a Europa League title or Champions League qualification will hinge on whether or not Roma has enough attacking muscle to win consistently.

Signing Morata alone may not be enough, but bringing in Morata as Scamacca’s backup? Baby, you’ve got a stew going.

As always in the summer, keep following along with us here as figments of our imagination turn into rumors and rumors turn into reality. Don’t get your Gianluca Scamacca kit yet - but maybe start dreaming of what he might look like in Adidas.