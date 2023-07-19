Across the Romaverse Podcast, #139: Scamacca Updates and Listener Mailbag

We're coming at you with another round of listener questions this week as we work our way through the dog days of summer—otherwise known as the period when Roma doesn’t make any big signings, so thanks for listening and giving us plenty to discuss during this dry period in the transfer market.

Highlights of this week's episode include:

Gianluca Scamacca vs. Alvaro Morata?

Other striker options? Why not Dzeko?

Saudi League’s effect on the transfer market

Sabitzer to complete the midfield?

Youth over older players?

Is Tiago Pinto overrated?

Silliest rumor?

Pizza or burgers?

