Report: Giacomo Faticanti Requests Transfer

When Giacomo Faticanti, a player bred in Trigoria, lifted the UEFA Euro U-19 trophy while donning the captain's armband for Italy, Romanisti couldn't help but envision him repeating the feat with Roma's first team in the future. It was heartening to see an 18-year-old player from their team lead the Azzurrini to victory. This accomplishment followed his participation in the Italy U-20 team that made it to the World Cup Final.

And according to reports, upon returning from the tournament, it was likely that Faticanti would begin training with Jose Mourinho’s first team. The future is certainly bright for the teenager who wears the number 16 because of a certain idol of his, who donned the same number for the Giallorossi.

However, the latest reports indicate that that future could lie away from the Italian Capital.

This morning reports broke that Club Brugge was interested in acquiring Faticanti, though their low offer was turned down by Roma. That was the first indication that Faticanti could perhaps leave Roma this summer. Now, just hours later, there has been an update from Il Tempo’s Filippo Biafora that Faticanti has requested a transfer:

Ha chiesto di essere ceduto e la Roma gli ha detto di trovare un'offerta — Filippo Biafora (@Fil_Biafora) July 19, 2023

This news comes completely out of left field after Faticanti was expected to be bled into Mourinho’s first team, similar to Benjamin Tahirovic last season. If Faticanti does leave Roma on a permanent deal, it certainly wouldn’t be to the delight of the tifosi who have been waiting to see the teen with the first team.

After selling Tahirovic, Cristian Volpato, and fellow U-19 champion Filippo Missori a permanent sale of another prized youngster seems unlikely, but can’t be ruled out given the news from Biafora. A loan seems to be a potential happy medium for the club and player, with Faticanti seeking regular minutes and the club unlikely to want to give up so early on a top prospect.

Stick with us for any updates, as this story is likely to continue to unfold in the coming days.