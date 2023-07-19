Reports: Roma and PSG Agree to Terms of Renato Sanches Loan

"A midfielder, a midfielder, my kingdom for a midfielder." I do not doubt that we've paraphrased that famous quote from Shakespeare's Richard III before. Still, in this instance, we can swap out the titular king's quest for battlefield mobility for José Mourinho's desire to find a hard-nosed do-it-all midfielder. Although, now that I think about it, we should amend that even further—The Special One would likely give his kingdom for a healthy do-it-all midfielder.

Of course, when considering Roma's financial limitations, Mourinho's quest becomes even more challenging. While Mourinho may prefer Bayern Munich's Marcel Sabitzer, the Giallorossi's financial realities may force him to settle for a different, slightly more fragile midfielder: PSG's Renato Sanches.

The 25-year-old Portuguese midfielder is no stranger to the CdT rumor section, as the former teenage sensation has been a regular visitor to the Roma transfer rumor mill. However, with another changing of the guard at PSG, not to mention the simple fact that he missed over 20 games through injury last season, Sanches' desire to prove his worth in Paris may go for naught.

Accordingly, Calciomercato.com reports that PSG is now open to loaning Sanches to Roma. Not only that, they're willing to float a portion of his €6 million salary to facilitate the move. At face value, this is a honey of a deal for Roma. They get a player in his physical prime at a fraction of the cost, one who, if healthy, could be a transformative presence for the Giallorossi next season, doing all the dirty work and serving as a bridge between defense and attack.

(Here comes the but)

But...Sanches has never eclipsed the 2,000-minute mark in league play, managing only 717 Ligue 1 minutes for PSG last season. If Roma’s financial health is as bleak as it seems, Sanches may be the only realistic option, especially on a dry loan with PSG covering a portion of his salary.

(Here comes another but)

But...man, if he's healthy, he could be the missing piece.