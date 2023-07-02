Report: Aston Villa Considering a Move for Roger Ibañez

Having officially satisfied their FFP obligations with UEFA, Roma no longer needs to sell in order to balance the books. Despite the speculation that one of Tammy Abraham or Roger Ibañez would be the sacrificial lamb, Tiago Pinto was able to reach the reported €30 million threshold without selling one of the aforementioned players, instead moving the likes of Justin Kluivert, Benjamin Tahirovic, Christian Volpato, Filippo Missori, and Carles Perez. So, while it might have been painful for some Romanisti to part with Tahirovic, Volpato, and Missori, Roma was able to avoid losing a big name for a cut-price deal.

Any additional sales will undoubtedly see those transfer fees reinvested in the squad, and it’s with that in mind that we take a look at the latest from Corriere dello Sport. Per CdS, Roma is considering sanctioning the sale of the Brazilian defender in order to fund the rest of their market.

To that point, Aston Villa are reportedly ready to make a move for Ibañez and are willing to meet Roma’s €25-30 million valuation of the player as they continue to look to reinforce their squad for Unai Emery.

With Tammy Abraham reportedly out for the entirety of next season and with the impending arrivals of Evan N’Dicka and Diego Llorente, Ibañez was the likeliest candidate to be sold for big money—the silver lining being that the money will likely go towards that much-needed midfielder.

If Ibañez is for sale, no doubt there will be multiple clubs vying for his services, so stay tuned on this one.