 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Aston Villa Considering a Move for Roger Ibañez

With Evan Ndicka in tow and Diego Llorente likely to return, Roma could fund their future midfield purchases by selling Roger Ibañez. And they may have already found a taker in Aston Villa, according to the Corriere dello Sport.

By BSanti
/ new
Sevilla FC v AS Roma - UEFA Europa League Final 2022/23 Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Having officially satisfied their FFP obligations with UEFA, Roma no longer needs to sell in order to balance the books. Despite the speculation that one of Tammy Abraham or Roger Ibañez would be the sacrificial lamb, Tiago Pinto was able to reach the reported €30 million threshold without selling one of the aforementioned players, instead moving the likes of Justin Kluivert, Benjamin Tahirovic, Christian Volpato, Filippo Missori, and Carles Perez. So, while it might have been painful for some Romanisti to part with Tahirovic, Volpato, and Missori, Roma was able to avoid losing a big name for a cut-price deal.

Any additional sales will undoubtedly see those transfer fees reinvested in the squad, and it’s with that in mind that we take a look at the latest from Corriere dello Sport. Per CdS, Roma is considering sanctioning the sale of the Brazilian defender in order to fund the rest of their market.

To that point, Aston Villa are reportedly ready to make a move for Ibañez and are willing to meet Roma’s €25-30 million valuation of the player as they continue to look to reinforce their squad for Unai Emery.

With Tammy Abraham reportedly out for the entirety of next season and with the impending arrivals of Evan N’Dicka and Diego Llorente, Ibañez was the likeliest candidate to be sold for big money—the silver lining being that the money will likely go towards that much-needed midfielder.

If Ibañez is for sale, no doubt there will be multiple clubs vying for his services, so stay tuned on this one.

In This Stream

Silly Season 2023: Tracking All of Roma's Transfer Rumors, Near-Misses & Actual Deals

View all 30 stories

More From Chiesa Di Totti

AS Roma News 24/7

Loading comments...